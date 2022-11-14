Published November 14, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

It looks like Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is still far from making his return to the field amid his recovery from hip injury.

To recall, Chase suffered the injury during their Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints after he was tackled awkwardly in the end zone. He was initially expected to miss four to six weeks, though the Bengals opted not to put him on the injured reserve–partly because of their bye in Week 10, signifying their belief that he could come back earlier than the four games he would miss if he’s placed on the IR.

Unfortunately, according to Kelsey Conway of Enquirer, Chase is still walking with crutches. Head coach Zac Taylor also didn’t provide an update on the wideout’s return timeline, which could mean that the 22-year-old is still not ready to play.

It remains to be seen if Ja’Marr Chase will be able to return to practice this week as the Bengals prepare for their Week 11 showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, considering the latest report on his status, fans shouldn’t have their hopes up about the youngster suiting up on Sunday.

Chase has already made 47 receptions this 2022, resulting to 605 yards and six touchdowns. Cincinnati has certainly missed his production, with the team splitting their last two games. But while the Bengals would want him to return as soon as possible, they really cannot afford to rush him and risk aggravating his injury.