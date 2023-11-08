The Cincinnati Bengals are back as Super Bowl contenders after defeating the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers in consecutive weeks

It's a not a good time for any team to have the Cincinnati Bengals on their schedule. After getting off to a slow 1-3 start that had the NFL panicking and wondering if they were ‘washed,' the Bengals have rolled on a four-game winning streak.

This streak includes beating two of the NFL's best teams in back-to-back weeks by taking down the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers. Against the Bills and the 49ers, Joe Burrow and Co. didn't just get the win, but made two top-5 defenses look silly. They particularly took down the 49ers badly, with the loss causing fans to question Steve Wilks' job and if the 49ers pass rush was doomed after Burrow went 28-32 for 283 yards and three touchdowns. Then, they had no problem keeping Josh Allen from making his usual magic in a stifling 24-18 victory that wasn't as close as the score suggests

With these two wins, the Bengals aren't just back in playoff contention, but true Super Bowl contenders.

Prior this winning streak, the Bengals had everyone fooled once again. They started the season out slowly by losing to two of their divisional opponents and the Tennessee Titans. They barely got by the Los Angeles Rams, keeping them from going winless the first quarter of the year. Ja'Marr Chase clamored after a game that he's ‘always open' while some murmured that maybe they gave Burrow the NFL's best contract too soon.

Yet, the NFL overreacted too soon, especially considering Burrow was dealing with a calf injury that really restricted his movement during the first few weeks this season. It's more than evident that his movement is back as he returns to scrambling and running bootlegs.

Aside from movement, Burrow looks like he has command over the game again. During those first four games, the Bengals averaged just 12.25 points per game and Burrow was struggling. He wasn't the sharp, precise passer he's known as. Now that he's back, the Cincinnati offense is firing again and their points per game are up seven whole points as Cincy is averaging 19.4 ppg as they've continued to turn their offense around.

Still, their poor start left them in a deep hole they have to claw their way out of. The Bengals still rank at the bottom of the NFL's toughest division. They are part of a three-way tie with the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers at 5-3, but lose tiebreakers since they lost both of their divisional games early in the year.

Even if the Bengals can't come back and overtake the 7-2 (and dominant) Baltimore Ravens to win their third straight division crown, they still can make a run at the Super Bowl. If any wild card team could seriously challenge for a Super Bowl, it's the Bengals.

For one, Cincinnati has the coolest quarterback at hand. Seemingly never phased by pressure, Burrow has already shown he can beat the best teams in the NFL including the Bills, Ravens, and Kansas City Chiefs. Aside from Burrow, the roster has experience having been to a Super Bowl and a second straight AFC championship game appearance. This means they are battle-tested and will fare will in late January and potentially February.

On top of that, the Bengals are playing great as a team right now. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have each had 100-yard games in recent weeks while the offensive line has protected Burrow better. Even when their offense isn't rolling, their defense under Lou Anarumo helps hold the team together. During this win streak, the defense has produced multiple turnovers in each game. They are tied for the third-most takeaways this season with 15 and have the league's best turnover differential at +9.

Overall, with a loaded roster, improved offensive-line play, momentum and one of the fiercest quarterbacks in the game, the only thing stopping the Bengals going forward is themselves. If they continue like this, they will once again be contenders come January.