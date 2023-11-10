Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is not concerned as he deals with a reported back injury.

Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals have bounced back from a slow start to the season. After dropping three of their first four contests out of the gates, the Bengals now sit two games above .500 with a record of 5-3, fresh off of a big time win over the Buffalo Bills this past weekend, and Chase has looked the part of one of the premier NFL wide receivers throughout each of the last several contests.

Unfortunately for the Bengals, Chase has yet to log a full practice this week as he deals with a back injury sustained during the game against the Bills; however, it appears that the star wide receiver isn't overly concerned about his status for the Bengals' upcoming game against the Houston Texans.

“I just have to be there for my teammates right now, and if I can go, I’m gonna go,” said Chase, per Jay Morrison of Pro Football Network. “In my head, I’m playing. So until further notice, we’ll see.”

The Bengals are also dealing with injury news regarding their second best wide receiver, Tee Higgins, who currently has a hamstring issue and also has yet to record a full practice so far this week.

In any case, Cincinnati is certainly a more formidable threat with their best playmaker on the field. Chase had a relatively pedestrian game against the Bills, but his presence alone opens up an immeasurable amount of opportunities for his teammates. The Bengals and Texans are slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET on November 12.