The Cincinnati Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow have reportedly agreed to a massive five-year, $275 million extension, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It is not a shock that the Bengals and Joe Burrow have agreed to terms. The Bengals have been Super Bowl contenders since Burrow's second year in the league. Justin Herbert, another quarterback from the 2020 draft class, agreed to a five-year, $262.5 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason, so it makes sense that Burrow extends shortly after him. Justin Herbert's deal with the Chargers in a way made it easier for Burrow and the Bengals to negotiate, giving them a point of reference to look at.

With Burrow recovered from his calf injury and fully participating in practices with the Bengals, the contract extension means that Burrow can turn his attention fully to performing on the field.

The Bengals are expected to be contenders in the AFC again. They narrowly lost to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56, and lost in the AFC Championship last season to the Kansas City Chiefs on a field goal as time expired. The Bengals will try to get over the hump this season. They should be contenders again, along with the Chiefs and other teams like the Buffalo Bills.

There was never much doubt that Cincinnati would lock Burrow into a long-term deal, but it has to be a relief for both sides to have it done. Burrow has long-term security, and the Bengals have locked down their franchise quarterback.