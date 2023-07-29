Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor revealed on Friday that superstar quarterback Joe Burrow is set to miss several weeks after he was diagnosed with a calf strain. This obviously isn't good news, but the fact that it looked like a non-contact injury also means that this is far from a worst-case scenario for the Bengals.

NFL fans also had the same mixed reactions on Twitter. A lot of fans remained positive and saw the silver lining in all this:

I mean that’s not bad! I could be wrong but that means he should be back by what week 4 maybe week 5? — patriotsFanTalk (@patriotsFa85099) July 29, 2023

Burrow doesn’t need a full pre season. He’s showed that the last two seasons — 𝒫𝒟𝓇𝒾𝓏𝓏~ 🥷 (@_peyton1_) July 28, 2023

Better now than week one 👍 rest up joey — PICKETT 2 PICKENS SZN (@Gaige_Rage) July 28, 2023

This is great news for Bengals fans.. he gets to skip out on the arbitrary camp and preseason and avoid getting seriously injured and still be ready for the regular season when things actually matter — Frank K (@Frankkly38) July 28, 2023

Bengals fans will get him back on the field quicker than that. How? By donating their calf muscles. pic.twitter.com/qnwSiv2TXn — Dr.Jones (@DrJones0305) July 28, 2023

There is a bit of confusion stemming from Zac Taylor saying that Joe Burrow will be out for “several weeks.” It is unclear if he will be ready before the season starts in six weeks' time or if Taylor meant that he would be sidelined for the start of the new campaign.

At this point, Bengals fans will just need to wait for a more substantial update on their cornerstone quarterback.

Naturally, though, there was also a lot of negativity that resulted from this update:

Man this sucks ! We finally get to the beginning of the best season of all and good players start getting injured 😢 Good thing is we get Burrow back quickly and then Ramsay ! I’m a Jet fan but on top of that I’m a football fan and I’m just happy it’s back —  K  (@Wolverine_24) July 28, 2023

Ohhh damn !

That severely lessons their shot this season unless he picks it right up early in the season ?

Because to be able to set up to pay Burrow they have Complete $hit at the Back up spot ! — brett jeffries (@disneyracefan) July 28, 2023

Paying a QB that can’t stay healthy… Lmao Bengals are done. @Bengals — Florida Boy (@_FloridaBoy727_) July 28, 2023

Whatever the case might be, it comes as no surprise that Joe Burrow's injury has sent shockwaves across the football world. After all, this is one of the top quarterbacks in the league right now, and the Bengals are obviously going to be in a lot of trouble if the Pro Bowl QB is forced to miss a significant amount of time.