Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor revealed on Friday that superstar quarterback Joe Burrow is set to miss several weeks after he was diagnosed with a calf strain. This obviously isn't good news, but the fact that it looked like a non-contact injury also means that this is far from a worst-case scenario for the Bengals.

There is a bit of confusion stemming from Zac Taylor saying that Joe Burrow will be out for “several weeks.” It is unclear if he will be ready before the season starts in six weeks' time or if Taylor meant that he would be sidelined for the start of the new campaign.

At this point, Bengals fans will just need to wait for a more substantial update on their cornerstone quarterback.

Whatever the case might be, it comes as no surprise that Joe Burrow's injury has sent shockwaves across the football world. After all, this is one of the top quarterbacks in the league right now, and the Bengals are obviously going to be in a lot of trouble if the Pro Bowl QB is forced to miss a significant amount of time.