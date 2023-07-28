Cincinnati Bengals fans received the ultimate scare when star quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a calf injury and was carted off the field at training camp on Thursday. It was confirmed that Burrow suffered a calf strain, though no new information surrounding the injury has been provided yet. However, the Bengals sent out an amusing tweet to their fans, one that could be a good sign for Burrow's potential injury timeline.

“Everyone, please stop calling and offering us your calf muscles… it doesn't work like that! Joey will be back.”

The Bengals want their fans to relax and stop asking to donate their calf muscles to Burrow. Not only did the team likely get a few laughs out of their panicky fans, but they also provided some hope to the fanbase with the last sentence of their post.

“Joey will be back.” Now, that could mean that Burrow will return next week, or he could miss all of training camp. That doesn't really indicate when he will be back.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

But the simple fact that the Bengals said that Burrow “will be back” is enough to make fans cry tears of joy.

After all, there were fears that Burrow, who already lost a chunk of his rookie year to an ACL tear, had suffered another serious injury that would keep him out for most- if not all- of the 2023 season.

In their funny, yet somewhat informative tweet, the Bengals are here to say that that's not the case. And no, they are not accepting calf muscle donations at this time.

Bengals fans can breathe a bit easier.