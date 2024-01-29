Joe Burrow came out in support of the Ravens

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers had a controversial taunting call go against him during the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs, and even though he is the member of a Ravens rival, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow asked for the referees to let things like that go.

“Let the guys taunt,” Joe Burrow said on X.

The play was a huge one for the Ravens, as Lamar Jackson connected with Zay Flowers on a long pass that ended with him getting tackled inside the 10 yard line, then he got up, shoved the Chiefs defender that tackled him and spun the ball on the ground near him. That drew the taunting call that moved the Ravens back to the skirts of field goal range.

After that, the Ravens got back into the red zone, and it looked like Flowers would get into the end zone, but he fumbled as he lunged towards the goal line and the Chiefs recovered. That was one of the multiple turnovers in Chiefs territory that resulted in the loss for the Ravens. The other was an interception thrown by Lamar Jackson later in the game.

The penalty from Flowers was likely costly, as the Ravens got no points no that drive. Many were mad at the call, and called for taunting flags to be taken out of the game. Count Bengals superstar Joe Burrow as one of those people.

It might be surprising to see Burrow arguing in favor of the division rival Ravens. However, he is on their side in this case.