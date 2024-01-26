Joe Burrow played a large role in Dan Pitcher's decision to accept a promotion as the new offensive coordinator of the Bengals.

The Cincinnati Bengals have found their new offensive coordinator after the departure of Brian Callahan to the Tennessee Titans, promoting Dan Pitcher to the position, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Pitcher had been the quarterbacks coach for the franchise since 2020, which coincidentally was the same season that the Bengals drafted their quarterback Joe Burrow number one overall.

Recently, Pitcher spoke on Burrow's influence and how that convinced him that staying in Cincinnati was the right move for him.

“There are a lot of people in this profession that I respect who have great perspective who have reached out to me and almost to a person their advice is, ‘When you have an elite quarterback you hang on as long as you can,’ and we have that here,” said Pitcher, per Chris Roling of USA Today. “Not only is he an elite player, but I’ve gotten to know him so well as a person. He’s a special person. He’s different. They don’t make many like him, and to get to continue working with him day in and day out, knowing that we have a guy that can win us a World Championship it’s hard to put a price on that.”

Burrow has indeed established himself as both a generationally talented player and a great leader for a Bengals organization that was lacking in both areas prior to his arrival. In the years since, Pitcher and Burrow have helped lead Cincinnati on several deep playoff runs, and will look to do so again next season.