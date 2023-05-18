Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Cincinnati Bengals replaced tight end Hayden Hurst, who left in free agency, with former Minnesota Vikings TE Irv Smith this offseason. The Smith addition went overlooked by many, but QB Joe Burrow believes the tight end can help Cincinnati’s offensive attack during the 2023 campaign, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk.

“Irv, first of all, he’s upstairs all day every day learning the offense, watching tape with [tight ends coach] James [Casey]. So that’s exciting to hear,” Burrow said. “And he’s looking smooth — big, strong, athletic, smooth hands. So we’re excited to have that guy.”

Hurst was important to the Bengals offense last year, but Smith may be able to replace his production. Despite being limited to eight games last season, Smith reeled in 25 receptions for 182 receiving yards along with two touchdowns. He previously caught five touchdowns across 13 games in 2021 while recording 365 receiving yards. There is potential for Smith to have his best season yet in the Bengals’ Joe Burrow-led offense.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Burrow has plenty of star receivers to choose from, including Ja’Marr Chase, who he can throw too. That said, Burrow isn’t afraid to utilize the tight end in the passing attack. Whether it’s a short and safe route or a long ball, Burrow will likely look for Smith this season. The situation projects to benefit all parties involved.

Cincinnati will miss Hurst, but they found a quality replacement. It will be interesting to see how Irv Smith fares with the Bengals during the upcoming 2023 season alongside Joe Burrow.