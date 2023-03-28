Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Cincinnati Bengals may have the best wide receiver trio in the NFL but still have room to add more around Joe Burrow. As they look to get back into the Super Bowl, their latest signing gives him another pass-catching threat in the form of tight end Irv Smith Jr.

Smith and the Bengals have agreed to a one-year deal, according to Peter Schrager of FOX Sports. The move was later confirmed by Ben Baby of ESPN.

Given that the Bengals lost Hayden Hurst in free agency to the Carolina Panthers, the addition of Smith is a solid one. Last season in eight games with the Minnesota Vikings, the 24-year-old posted 182 receiving yards, 25 catches and two touchdowns. His numbers from the previous two seasons were close to those of Hurst in 2022.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Bengals’ passing game relies on downfield attacks to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins but still needs a safety valve, which Smith can provide. Chase, Higgins and Tyler Boyd will still take up the majority of the targets, having another solid option (especially one that is young enough to continue developing) always helps.

This offseason has seen the Bengals make a few additions to their offense while losing some key pieces in free agency. Orlando Brown Jr. bolsters the offensive line but Cincinnati will still seemingly be trading Jonah Williams soon. Losing Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates hurts but Cincinnati still has a lot of talent and the time to make the right tweaks to keep their defense good.