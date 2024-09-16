The Cincinnati Bengals remain winless in the 2024 NFL regular season after suffering a 26-25 loss on the road versus Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Cincinnati was close to pulling off an upset win against the reigning Super Bowl champions but some calls just did not go their way, including a defensive pass interference call on rookie Daijahn Anthony with just under a minute remaining in regulation.

That crucial call came when the Chiefs were trailing the Bengals by two points and were in a fourth-and-16 situation, thus giving Kansas City a fresh set of downs.

The whole Cincinnati squad was understandably left in disbelief over the call, including quarterback Joe Burrow, who could not hide his frustrated reaction. Burrow initially thought that Anthony made a good play, as he raised his hand in celebration but when he saw the flag come out, he turned around before removing his helmet and throwing it to the ground out of anger.

The Chiefs took advantage of the break they got, as Harrison Butker drained a 51-yard field goal to win the game for Kansas City, which improved to 2-0 in the 2024 regular season.

The Bengals' loss to Kansas City meant that Burrow's solid performance was wasted. Burrow went 23-of-36 for 258 passing yards and two touchdowns. He did not have a perfect outing, as Burrow got sacked three times for a loss of 12 yards and fumbled the ball twice and lost one of them, but those miscues were so close to being forgotten with a win that Cincinnati ultimately failed to eke out.

Another frustrating loss for the Bengals early in 2024 NFL season

Burrow and the Bengals, who lost at home in Week 1 to the New England Patriots, had a six-point lead at the half and entered the fourth quarter ahead by five points. Kansas City grabbed the lead with a defensive touchdown by Chamarri Conner early in the final period but Evan McPherson's field goal with over nine minutes left in regulation put the Bengals ahead again — and for the last time in the contest.

The Bengals outgained Kansas City, 320-286, and also held the Chiefs to just 1-of-8 on third downs. Cincinnati also forced three Chiefs turnovers but those proved to be not enough to keep Kansas City from scoring another victory.

Cincinnati's frustration about its situation must be growing, but the Bengals can't afford to lose their focus. Perhaps playing at home in Week 3 could help Burrow and company, as they are scheduled to face the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium on September 23.