Joe Burrow energizes Cincinnati Bengals fans with his zany outfits but Pro Bowl caliber play. His own fanbase couldn't comprehend one bizarre moment involving him, though. Occurring during the first half against the Washington Commanders Monday.

Burrow earned first team reps in the second NFL Preseason contest for Cincy. The Commanders swarmed at the QB right away, forcing him to take off running.

The AFC champion QB, however, ran circles then backward behind his offensive line protection. He ultimately took this sack near the end zone.

Probably don't want to see Joe Burrow doing this in a preseason game… Or in any game, for that matter.pic.twitter.com/0SgdPnU8TG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 19, 2025

But that wasn't the only cringe moment for Bengals fans involving their beloved QB1. Even NFL insider for Ari Meirov requested that Zac Taylor and Cincy yanks Burrow — following a near-similar sack.

Good lord. Get Joe Burrow out of the game. This is super unnecessary. pic.twitter.com/9mrN8rZd7h https://t.co/w4n32wOgkx — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 19, 2025

Burrow eventually gave way to Jake Browning before the first half ended. But the critics came out in full force.

Fans rip Bengals and Joe Burrow for first half struggles

Fans took to X to lay into Burrow for his first half issues.

“Throw the ball away and quit holding it like it's fourth down and the game is on the line,” one fan said on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan joked how the Bengals' QB1 was doing too much.

“Burrow playing like it’s a playoff game, down by seven with two minutes left and he’s trying to tie the game to go to overtime,” that fan shared.

Even a Baltimore Ravens fan account trolled Burrow — saying how he tried to be Lamar Jackson but failed miserably.

Burrow walked into the Monday Night contest sparking preseason hype. Jon Gruden anointed Burrow his Most Valuable Player pick back on Friday. Burrow was even compared to Joe Montana by an unnamed head coach who spoke to The Athletic.

Burrow managed to fire one touchdown pass. Knifing this ball to Charlie Jones in the back of the end zone.

Joe Burrow with a LASER to Charlie Jones for the TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sSEFkaVrEn — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) August 19, 2025

Burrow still finished 9-of-14 for only 62 yards. And the infamous sacks that caused fans to explode online.