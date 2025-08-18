For Cincinnati Bengals tight end Noah Fant, adapting to head coach Zac Taylor’s offense wasn’t easy for the seven-year pro. He needed extra time to acclimate to Taylor’s system ahead of their preseason matchup against the Washington Commanders on Monday. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 34-27 in their preseason opener, the Bengals will face Washington.

Fant, who didn’t play in the loss to the Eagles, called Taylor “gracious” for giving him an extra week to prepare. While getting used to Taylor’s offense has been challenging, Fant says it’s in a good way, per Sports Illustrated’s Jay Morrison.

Fant has been impressed with his new quarterback, Joe Burrow, who has met the veteran’s high expectations. This, along with the opportunity to team up with Burrow, played a significant role in his decision to sign with the Bengals after considering offers from the Miami Dolphins and the New Orleans Saints.

“I’m going to be honest with you, I came in with the highest expectations, and he’s lived up to all of that,” Fant said. “His mentality every day coming to work is attacking the day, being detailed, all those things. It never falters. That’s who he is. So I’ve really appreciated that and enjoyed working with that and being in this offense.”

Bengals' Noah Fant signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract, with a possible additional $1.5 million in incentives.

Zac Taylor has new preseason strategy for Joe Burrow, Bengals

Amidst a preseason where Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow received the ultimate praise from a rival coach, head coach Zac Taylor revealed his starting QB would play in their preseason opener with a new style. Taylor was transparent about his approach, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“Zac Taylor tells reporters that QB Joe Burrow and other big name players will play several series on Thursday night and more in game two against the #Commanders. New way of doing it, with eyes on starting fast,” Rapoport wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see what Taylor’s offense will look like against the Commanders on Monday.