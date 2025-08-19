The Cincinnati Bengals are currently gearing up for the 2025 NFL season, in which they'll hope their defense isn't putrid enough to way down one of the most talented offenses in the NFL. That offense is led by quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who has established himself as one of the very best at his position over the years.

Recently, The Athletic released their annual list of the best 25 players under the age of 25, and Chase was ranked number one, ahead of Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

“One of the top two or three most dominant receivers in the game, Chase led the league with 1,708 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns and has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in each of his four NFL seasons. He’s also a four-time Pro Bowl selection and took home first-team All-Pro honors last season,” noted Mike Jones in his write-up of Chase's spot for The Athletic.

A dominant player for the Bengals

At the current moment, most fans seem to agree that Chase is in a two-man race with his former LSU Tigers teammate Justin Jefferson, now a star for the Minnesota Vikings, for the title of the best wide receiver in the league.

Article Continues Below

Chase shook off a shaky start last year to once again establish himself as a force for the Bengals offense, and he and his Cincinnati teammates will look to hit the ground running in 2025, something they have been unable to do in years past.

Chase's combination of speed, strength, hands, and route-running ability has made him a nightmare for opposing defenses dating back to the 2021-22 season, in which the Bengals made a Super Bowl appearance thanks in large part to his brilliance.

The Bengals haven't been able to recapture that magic in the years since, but with Chase and Burrow leading the charge, nothing is off the table.

Cincinnati will begin its 2025 season on the road against the Cleveland Browns on September 7 at 1:00 PM ET.