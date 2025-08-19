The NFL preseason brought together two familiar faces from Baton Rouge, as former LSU Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels went head-to-head on Monday night. While the Cincinnati Bengals walked away with a 31-17 win over the Washington Commanders, the real headline came after the game—a heartfelt embrace between Burrow and Daniels that reminded fans of LSU’s remarkable quarterback lineage.

Joe Burrow, the 2019 national champion and 2020 Heisman winner, showed why Cincinnati is counting on him to set the tone early this season. Playing three possessions, Burrow completed 9 of 14 passes for 62 yards and one touchdown. His sharpest moment came on a four-yard strike to wide receiver Charlie Jones, capping off his final series of the night. Burrow also guided the Bengals on a 58-yard opening drive, finished by running back Chase Brown’s one-yard plunge on fourth-and-goal.

For a team that has often stumbled out of the gates in recent seasons, Cincinnati’s preseason approach has been deliberate: keep the starters in long enough to build rhythm. Through two games with Burrow under center, the Bengals have scored touchdowns on four of five drives. “Those reps are incredibly valuable,” Burrow said postgame. “Usually you iron out those kinks in September, but we’re getting that done now.”

On the other sideline, Jayden Daniels, LSU’s 2023 Heisman winner and reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, wasted no time reminding fans of his electrifying athleticism. In his lone possession, Daniels orchestrated a quick 74-yard drive that ended with a dazzling 14-yard touchdown run. Evading defenders and refusing to slide, Daniels powered straight through traffic to even the score at 7-7.

The Commanders opted to keep his workload light, especially with several offensive starters sidelined. Daniels did not attempt a pass, but his legs proved more than enough. “I’m just playing football,” Daniels said. “I know it’s preseason, but once I’m out there, it’s a game to me.”

When the final whistle blew, cameras caught the moment fans had been waiting for: Burrow and Daniels meeting at midfield, exchanging smiles, words of encouragement, and a long embrace. The hug was more than just a postgame ritual; it was a symbolic passing of the torch between LSU’s back-to-back Heisman quarterbacks, each carving his own legacy in the NFL.

For LSU supporters, it was a snapshot of pride. From Burrow’s historic 2019 season to Daniels’ dynamic 2023 campaign, the Tigers have produced generational talents who continue to make headlines beyond Baton Rouge. Social media lit up with reactions, with many fans calling it a “full-circle LSU moment” and others pointing out that no program has showcased quarterback excellence quite like LSU in recent years.

While the preseason matchup will quickly fade into the background as both teams prepare for the regular season, the Burrow-Daniels meeting will be remembered. For Cincinnati, Burrow’s steady play suggests the Bengals are ironing out early-season issues that previously haunted them. For Washington, Daniels’ brief but electric cameo is yet another reminder of why he’s viewed as the future of the franchise.

But for LSU fans, the scoreboard mattered less than the sight of two of their own embracing under the NFL lights, a moment that bridged past glory and future promise, and once again proved that LSU’s quarterback tradition is alive and well.