When the Cincinnati Bengals took the field against the Washington Commanders in a Monday Night Football edition of preseason football, Joe Burrow was leading the way for Zac Taylor's first-team offense.

Now granted, that hasn't always led to the best results, as his most notable highlight of the game against Washington was a bizarre sack running around behind the line of scrimmage, but in the opinion of Burrow, actually getting some August action means a lot. Why? Well, because his teammates can work through their mistakes when it doesn't really matter, as he explained to Laura Rutledge during the game.

“Some good plays, some bad plays,” Burrow noted. “That's football, but good to make those mistakes in the preseason this year rather than in the regular season.”

Asked why he's been one of the few veteran quarterbacks who plays consistently in the preseason, Burrow noted he believes the games allow his team to work through some kinks heading into the regular season, which is important, considering they aren't playing perfect ball in August.

“Yeah, it's a work in progress just like training camp and in the preseason. I think we've played, you know, really well throughout training camp, you know, our preseason game last week, I was really happy with for the most part today. Like I said, some good, some bad. So gotta clean up some of those mistakes… I had two balls on the ground. I missed the first third down. Took a bad sack. Off the top of the head. Those are the ones that I want back.”

Would it behoove Burrow to play a little more carefully in his preseason action? Oh yeah, as suffering an injury in a basically meaningless game would be a disastrous outcome for the Bengals and their quarterback. But in the end, Burrow's evaluation of the team and where they want to be is spot on, even if everyone doesn't necessarily agree with the best way to get there in time for Week 1.