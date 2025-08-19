The Washington Commanders are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in a Monday Night Football preseason matchup. NFL fans are eager to see if Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels can build on his sensational rookie season in 2025. However, Washington has exercised caution with their franchise passer. Daniels was held out of the Commanders’ preseason debut last week. And the second-year passer played sparingly on Monday.

But Daniels made the most of his brief appearance against the Bengals. After Cincinnati opened the contest with a 58-yard touchdown drive, Daniels answered in the following series.

Wideout Deebo Samuel and RB Chris Rodriguez picked up chunk gains on the ground, setting up a 2nd & 9 from the Bengals' 14-yard line. That’s when Daniels took matters into his own hands, displaying the duel threat ability that launched him to stardom as a rookie.

Jayden Daniels takes it in himself for the TD

Working out of the shotgun in the red zone, Daniels scanned the field for an open receiver before tucking the ball and taking off. Daniels weaved through the pass rush, outran a linebacker and broke a tackle at the goal line to score a 14-yard touchdown.

Jayden Daniels set for standout sophomore season with Commanders

While Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow remained in the game for the first three Cincinnati drives, Daniels’ day was done after the Commanders’ first series. He did not attempt a pass and finished the contest with just the one carry for 14 yards and a score.

The second overall pick in the 2024 draft, Daniels took home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors last season. He helped the team rebound from a 4-13 finish in 2023, leading Washington to a 12-5 record. With Daniels under center, the Commanders reached the playoffs and got their first postseason win since 2005.

Much is expected of the young passer in his sophomore campaign. Daniels places among the NFL’s elite quarterbacks according to preseason rankings. The biggest concern fans and analysts have involves Daniels’ top pass catcher.

Star wideout Terry McLaurin is holding out this offseason amid a contract dispute. The sixth-year receiver missed his second straight preseason game on Monday as the conflict threatens to spill into the regular season.