The Cincinnati Bengals have their own way of doing things. The team took on the Washington Commanders Monday for its second preseason game. And Joe Burrow remained on the field into the second quarter. The Pro Bowl passer told reporters he appreciated the opportunity to work out the kinks. Even if it placed his health at risk in a preseason game.

Burrow is determined to help the Bengals rebound in 2025 after missing the playoffs each of the last two years. A big part of that bounce back will involve improving on last season's eighth-worst overall defense. Unfortunately, the team is currently on extremely shaky ground with its best defensive player. But Burrow still has hope.

Following Monday’s game against the Commanders, the quarterback addressed Trey Hendrickson’s contract situation, adding a positive spin to the saga.

“I think historically these deals with us have gotten done closer to Week 1 – I signed the Thursday before the first game. I think historically the way we've done business tends to pick up the next two weeks so we'll see,” Burrow said per FOX19’s Joe Danneman.

Joe Burrow stays positive about Bengals/Trey Hendrickson deal

The Bengals did sign Burrow to a then-historic five-year, $275 million extension the first week of September in 2023. But there are some pretty substantial differences in the two situations.

Burrow was the team's first overall draft pick in 2020 and had already led the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988. It was always just a question of “when” not “if” the team would sign him to a record-breaking extension. In the 31-year-old Hendrickson’s case, “if” is still very much in play.

Additionally, Burrow still had two years remaining on his rookie deal when he landed a long-term extension. Hendrickson is entering the final year of the contract he signed in 2023.

And, of course, the fact that the Bengals already did massive deals with wideouts Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins back in March sort of undercuts Burrow’s assessment. As does the fact that Cincinnati is listening to trade offers for Hendrickson.

Whichever way the contract saga plays out, at this point it’s clear the Bengals botched the Hendrickson situation. Cincinnati has made it clear it's not going to prioritize the veteran defensive end. Nor will the team become willing trade partners. And Hendrickson, now holding in, has no intention of suiting up without a new contract.