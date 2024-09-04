Ja'Marr Chase returned to practice on Wednesday amid his contract uncertainty with the Cincinnati Bengals. Chase had been holding out in hopes of landing a new contract. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow provided an update on Chase after practice on Wednesday, via Ben Baby of ESPN.

“He’s ready to go,” Burrow said.

However, Chase's status for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots is still in question. According to Baby, Burrow said the Bengals have a plan amid Chase's uncertain status for Sunday's affair.

Joe Burrow also added that he has not been too involved with Ja'Marr Chase's contract situation.

“Our relationship hasn’t changed. I’m not getting involved in his business…I know he’s doing what he needs to do to be ready,” the QB said, via Olivia Ray of WLWT.

Bengals, Joe Burrow need Ja'Marr Chase

Burrow and Chase are one of the best QB-WR duos in the NFL when both are healthy and on the field. Burrow's 2023 season was cut short due to injuries, however. Chase, meanwhile, was selected to his third Pro Bowl team.

The 24-year-old superstar receiver recorded a career-high 100 receptions and 1,216 yards to go along with seven touchdowns. His touchdown total was a career-low, something that was likely a result of Burrow playing in only 10 games.

Nevertheless, Chase enjoyed another strong season. He is arguably the best receiver in the league. Whether his regular season starts late or not, 2024 could be another impressive campaign for him. If Burrow can stay healthy, the Bengals should feature a top-tier offensive attack.

Chase's status will be worth keeping close tabs on ahead of the Bengals' season-opener. Cincinnati has until Sunday to make a final decision on his official status for the game.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals as they are made available.