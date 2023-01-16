The Cincinnati Bengals are moving onto the Divisional Round to face the Buffalo Bills after beating the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. However, Joe Burrow’s offensive line suffered a worrying injury ahead of this weekend. Ian Rapoport reports that LT Jonah Williams sustained a dislocated kneecap, but head coach Zac Taylor has said it’s more of a week-to-week injury, which means there is a possibility he suits up in Buffalo.

That’s obviously great news for the Bengals. Also, Williams reportedly dealt with a similar injury in Week 5 but ended up playing the next game. That’s a good sign for his availability here. The O-Line in front of Burrow has dealt with countless health problems throughout the campaign. La’el Collins tore his ACL in Week 16, while Alex Cappa also got injured just two weeks later.

With so many issues in front of their QB, it’ll be very important that Williams is able to play on Sunday. We know the Bengals already struggle to protect Burrow, who was sacked four times against Baltimore. In fact, he’s sacked more than most signal-callers in the league.

The 41 sacks are an improvement from 2021 though, where Burrow was taken down 51 times instead. Williams ended up leaving Sunday’s Wild Card clash early and was seen on crutches after the contest ended. Not ideal, but this game is absolutely huge for the Bengals and the tackle just knows how crucial his role is in keeping the Bills’ pass rush at bay. He’s got nearly a week to recover and get that knee in good enough shape to take the field.