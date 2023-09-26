The Cincinnati Bengals, after two adversity-filled weeks, finally broke through in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams. In a battle of attrition, it was the Bengals that won out en route to a 19-16 win to open their win account for the 2023 season. However, the Bengals won despite yet another lackluster outing from quarterback Joe Burrow, thanks in large part to a solid game from star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Chase received the ball 12 times out of 15 targets for a total of 141 yards, carving up the Rams defense on multiple occasions. The Bengals feasted whenever the 23-year old wideout got the ball, with Chase proving his team right by demanding the ball more.

Thankfully, Joe Burrow had the foresight to feed Ja'Marr Chase the ball, with the Bengals benefitting immensely from the quarterback's decision to make the 23-year old wideout a focal point of the team's passing game.

“Coming into this game, I was going to feed my guy. He was due for one. I knew he was going to have a big game. Just the way he was talking all week, he was excited to play this one. He showed up big for us. He showed why he's one of the best,” Burrow said, per Bengals.com, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

But as is the case with every fruitful quarterback-wideout partnership, one must be attuned to the needs of the other so that they could of help to each other. With the Bengals quarterback coming off two poor outings to begin the year, not to mention having to deal with a calf injury, Ja'Marr Chase knew that he had to step up to help out his struggling teammate.

“All I can do is make him look good. That's the best I can do, make him look good. He helps me look good. We make each other look good. Just being there for him. That's all I can do is be there for him,” Chase added.

With around five days of recovery, perhaps Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase could use this win over the Rams as their take-off point for the 2023 season, especially with a matchup against the Tennessee Titans on the docket.