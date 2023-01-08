By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one confident young man. If that is not yet clear, his latest bold statement about the team’s championship window should erase all doubts about him.

When asked about his thoughts on the idea of a championship window, Burrow responded with a powerful message that will make Bengals fans love him even more. For him, as long as he’s with Cincinnati, the franchise will always contend for the Super Bowl title.

“The window’s my whole career,” Burrow proclaimed, per Ben Baby of ESPN.

Now that is certainly what fans want to hear from a franchise QB. And while some would say that it’s empty talk, the fact that Joe Burrow has already led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance puts a lot of weight on his statement.

The Bengals made it to the Super Bowl LVI last season, only losing to the Los Angeles Rams by a narrow margin at 23-20.

Cincinnati has another chance this 2022 season, especially with Burrow and the Bengals on an incredibly hot run. With their Week 18 win over the Baltimore Ravens, they have extended their winning streak to eight heading to the playoffs.

Of course the postseason is a different beast, but with the way the Bengals have played over the past two months, they’ll certainly like their chances of going back to the Super Bowl and getting the job done this time. It definitely helps and adds a little boost to Cincinnati that Burrow is feeling more confident than ever.