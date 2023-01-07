By Brendan Smith · 4 min read

The Baltimore Ravens will travel to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Paycor Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Ravens-Bengals prediction and pick, laid out below.

Baltimore has clinched a playoff spot with their 10-6 record, second place in the AFC North. Head coach John Harbaugh is in an envious position to either rest his starters or continue to sharpen his players before the postseason. Most important for Baltimore is the health of their star quarterback.

If you live in Ohio, bet $5, win $200 in bonus bets at FanDuel regardless of if your bet wins or loses!

*To claim, new users need to register, make a first deposit, and then simply place their first real-money wager on FanDuel Sportsbook! All winning bets will be fulfilled within 72 hours if they win.*

21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

After the scariest NFL game ever last Monday night, Cincinnati’s record sits at 11-4, first place in the AFC North. For good reason, the game against Buffalo will count as a no-contest. Either way, Cincinnati will be in the playoffs, aided by their current seven-game winning streak.

Here are the Ravens-Bengals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Ravens-Bengals Odds

Baltimore Ravens: +9.5 (-115)

Cincinnati Bengals: -9.5 (-105)

Over: 39.5 (-110)

Under: 39.5 (-110)

How To Watch Ravens vs. Bengals

TV: CBS

Stream: NFL Plus

Time: 1:01 PM ET/ 10:01 AM PT

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread

Lamar Jackson is still nursing a knee injury, and it is likely Tyler Huntley lining up at quarterback once again for Baltimore. However, Huntley is currently questionable for Sunday. Huntley has been limited in practice with a shoulder injury. He has thrown for 658 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. On the ground, Huntley has rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown. Without Jackson, not only is the team missing their leading passer but their leading rusher as well. JK Dobbins and Kenyan Drake have combined for five rushing touchdowns, and Dobbins appears to be healthy. Baltimore has rushed for 2,610 yards and 13 touchdowns as a team. Cincinnati is okay against the run, allowing 1,596 yards to their opponents.

Mark Andrews leads the team with 847 receiving yards and five touchdowns, long a favorite target of Jackson. Isaiah Likely has added three receiving touchdowns. Baltimore has averaged 20.9 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

Baltimore’s defense has been elite, ranking third by allowing 18.0 points per game. This game will be a test, but the last matchup was won by Baltimore in a 19-17 slugfest. The Ravens have totaled 46 sacks as a team, and Cincinnati’s offensive line has been shaky, allowing 42 sacks.

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread

Joe Burrow once again has cemented himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Burrow has completed 69.0 percent of his passes for 4,260 yards with 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. On the ground, Burrow ranks second with five rushing touchdowns. Joe Mixon has battled some injuries this season but still leads the team with 787 rushing yards and six touchdowns. The Bengals have rushed for 1,473 yards and 13 touchdowns as a team, while Baltimore has allowed 1,511 yards.

Tee Higgins, who deserves a victory this week, leads the team with 1,022 receiving yards and is second with seven touchdown catches. Ja’Marr Chase, who has been banged up this year, is second with 960 receiving yards and leads the team with eight touchdowns. It is nearly impossible for an opposing defense to contain both stars. Cincinnati’s offense ranks seventh in the league by averaging 24.9 points per game.

The defense has been just as good for the Bengals, ranking fifth by allowing 19.3 points per game. Facing off against Huntley is an advantage, although Cincinnati’s pass rush has only registered 26 sacks. Vonn Bell has picked off four passes, and Huntley has a propensity for interceptions.

Final Ravens-Bengals Prediction & Pick

Cincinnati should roll in this one, although it may be low scoring.

Final Ravens-Bengals Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati -9.5 (-105), under 39.5 (-110)