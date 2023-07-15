Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon made a major move on his contract to help him stay in Cincinnati for at least the 2023 season.

Mixon and the Bengals agreed to terms to restructure his contract Friday. Mixon's agent, Peter Schaffer, spoke on Mixon's behalf about the new deal saying, “Joe’s goal is to win a Super Bowl and play his career in Cincinnati and this is the best way to accomplish these goals,” per ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Bengals’ RB Joe Mixon, who had $9.4 million non-guaranteed base salary, agreed tonight to restructure his contract to remain in Cincinnati. “Joe’s goal is to win a Super Bowl and play his career in Cincinnati and this is the best way to accomplish these goals,” said his agent… pic.twitter.com/AbMNhDteDL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2023

Joe Mixon was initially supposed to make close to $10 million this year, but the money was not fully guaranteed. He is now slated to make “a base salary of just under $6 million with incentives that could earn him up to $8 million,” per Michael David Smith of PFT.

Mixon is set to enter his seventh season as a pro with the Bengals, who drafted him the second round in 2017. Last season, Mixon had a bit of a down year as he only put up 814 rushing yards in 14 games, and averaged a less than stellar 3.9 yards per carry. Aside from his down year, Mixon has been involved in a road rage entanglement this offseason, which definitely hurt his case for a higher paying contract.

Still, both Mixon and the Bengals seem to be overall pleased with the deal, which hopefully betters both sides' chances at a Super Bowl. Mixon has played a big part in helping Cincinnati reach two consecutive AFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl appearance, so retaining him makes the most sense.

Next up for the Bengals' negotiating team will be to sign quarterback Joe Burrow to the long-term deal he very much deserves.