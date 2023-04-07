The Cincinnati Police Department has refiled charges against Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon for aggravated menacing after new evidence was discovered, Bengals beat writer Kelsey Conway reported on Friday.

“Today, the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) has refiled a criminal charge of Aggravated Menacing, a misdemeanor of the first degree, against Mr. Joe Mixon,” the official release from the department read.

“This decision was reached following the discovery of new evidence during the investigative process. To preserve a fair and impartial judicial process for all parties involved, no investigatory details or evidence will be disclosed outside of official court proceedings.”

Aggravated menacing charges were initially filed against Mixon on Feb. 2, after he was accused of pointing a gun at a woman during a road rage incident, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. The charges were dismissed the next day so police could continue the investigation. A misdemeanor of the first degree is the most serious level of misdemeanor.

“The Club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon,” the Bengals wrote in a statement of their own on Friday morning. “The Club is monitoring the situation and will not comment further at this time.”

Although the charges were originally dropped, the prosecutor did say charges could be refiled and the woman who made the complaint said she would go forward with the case, per the Enquirer.

“In February, Mixon was accused of pointing a gun at a woman during a road-rage incident. Mixon was at Second and Walnut streets at The Banks at 12:49 p.m. Jan. 21, shortly before he was due at Paycor Stadium, where the team was gathering to leave for playoff game in Buffalo,” wrote the outlet on Friday.

“CPD is committed to a thorough, evidence-driven investigation of all reported offenses,” the police department’s statement concluded.

Joe Mixon has been summoned to appear in court on Apr. 19.