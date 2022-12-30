By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals matchup with the Buffalo Bills is perhaps the most anticipated game of the Week 17 slate. As the Bengals try to knock off the Bills, Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Boyd said he isn’t too worried about Buffalo’s defense.

Boyd spoke to the media on Thursday about how the Bengals are preparing for the Bills, via NYup’s Matt Parrino. While he said he expects it to be, “game of the year,” Boyd called Buffalo’s defense “basic,” and added that Cincinnati has played against tougher.

“It’s kind of basic. They don’t do too much disgusting – it’s kind of straightforward, they don’t do all the trickery things that we’ve seen a lot from defenses,” Boyd said. “But again man, they playing us. Every team kind of differently for us. I mean, we prepare for everything. However they want to play it, we are ready for exotic looks to regular looks or (if) you try to hide coverage, we’re really ready for it.”

On the season, the Bills have had one of the best defenses in the NFL. They rank seventh best in total defense, allowing just 317.7 yards per game. Their pass defense has struggled slightly, ranking 15th by allowing 213.3 YPG.

Tyler Boyd and the Bengals will look to exploit the Bills’ pass defense. Cincinnati ranks seventh best in total offense, averaging 367.4 YPG. Their pass defense is fifth in the NFL, averaging 269.2 YPG. As for Boyd, the seventh-year receiver has caught 53 passes for 711 yards and five touchdowns.

The Bills and Bengals will be battling over playoff positioning in Week 14. Boyd thinks Cincinnati is ready for a battle.