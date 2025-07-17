The Las Vegas Aces are currently fourth in the WNBA's Western Conference, hoping to replicate their success from recent seasons and put their name in the hat during another playoffs. With reigning MVP A'ja Wilson leading the helm, starting guard Jackie Young will join her at 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend as a reserve. Young also made headlines recently after signing a signature sneaker deal with sponsor Skechers, a massive step in the career of a budding star.

Jackie Young becomes the latest in a growing crop of league talent to sign an endorsement deal with a major footwear brand. With the growing popularity of the WNBA at an all-time high, the door has opened for more players to make their money off the court with brand partnerships and sponsor deals.

Young signed a multi-year shoe deal and celebrated the occasion by giving out Skechers sneakers at a skills clinic for youth girls' teams in her hometown of Princeton, Indiana.

Aces' Jackie Young signs with Skechers


Jackie Young had the opportunity to return back home to Indiana as she preps for her fourth-consecutive WNBA All-Star appearance from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Offering such a consistent presence on one of the best teams in the league, Young is more than deserving of this honor and it's only right that she's gotten a shoe deal as a result.

She'll join NBA stars like 76ers' Joel Embiid and Timberwolves' Julius Randle, along with fellow WNBA talent in Sparks' Rickea Jackson and Mystics' Kiki Iriafen.

