The Las Vegas Aces are currently fourth in the WNBA's Western Conference, hoping to replicate their success from recent seasons and put their name in the hat during another playoffs. With reigning MVP A'ja Wilson leading the helm, starting guard Jackie Young will join her at 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend as a reserve. Young also made headlines recently after signing a signature sneaker deal with sponsor Skechers, a massive step in the career of a budding star.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Jackie Young becomes the latest in a growing crop of league talent to sign an endorsement deal with a major footwear brand. With the growing popularity of the WNBA at an all-time high, the door has opened for more players to make their money off the court with brand partnerships and sponsor deals.

Young signed a multi-year shoe deal and celebrated the occasion by giving out Skechers sneakers at a skills clinic for youth girls' teams in her hometown of Princeton, Indiana.

Aces' Jackie Young signs with Skechers

BREAKING: WNBA All-Star Jackie Young has signed a multi-year shoe deal with Skechers. 📄✍️ The LV Aces star & her siblings will be providing shoes and hosting a skills clinic today for the girls teams from her childhood schools in Princeton, Indiana to celebrate the new deal. pic.twitter.com/e30hVyS47Y — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young has signed a multi-year shoe deal with Sketchers. In celebration, Jackie and her siblings are hosting a skills clinic and providing new kicks. via: @NickDePaula pic.twitter.com/VTRx2vXYnV — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) July 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ahead of the 2025 @WNBA All-Star Weekend at @GainbridgeFH, our team had the privilege of covering a special event at Toyota Indiana YMCA in Princeton this morning! Jackie Young (@JackieYoung3) is home! Welcome home, Jackie, and thank you for everything! #pdcprepsports pic.twitter.com/eh2r6zIP26 — Princeton Clarion Sports (@pdcprepsports) July 17, 2025 Expand Tweet



Jackie Young had the opportunity to return back home to Indiana as she preps for her fourth-consecutive WNBA All-Star appearance from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Offering such a consistent presence on one of the best teams in the league, Young is more than deserving of this honor and it's only right that she's gotten a shoe deal as a result.

She'll join NBA stars like 76ers' Joel Embiid and Timberwolves' Julius Randle, along with fellow WNBA talent in Sparks' Rickea Jackson and Mystics' Kiki Iriafen.