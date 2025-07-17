The Arizona Diamondbacks were well-represented at Major League Baseball's All-Star Game. Ketel Marte and Eugenio Suarez took part in the game for the National League. Despite batting in the first two runs of the All-Star Game in the first inning, the rest of Marte's All-Star break did not go as planned. The All-Star was robbed while he was in Atlanta for the All-Star Game.

Police in Scottsdale, Arizona confirmed that the burglar robbed Marte's house on Tuesday night. High value items, including jewelry and other expensive personal items, were stolen. The search for the burglar is ongoing, but Marte is not the first big-name athlete to be robbed while they are not at home.

Over the last few years, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Luka Doncic, and other high-profile players have been robbed. While Marte nor his loved ones were at home when the robbery happened, they came home to see their valuables missing.

While the Diamondbacks' All-Star's focus is on the second half of his season, the robbery could stick in the back of his head for a while. He and Suarez have their work cut out for them as Arizona tries to find their way into the National League playoff picture. However, the NL West is one of the best divisions in the league. Diamondbacks are trailing the lead by more than 10 games.

Marte has already had to deal with enough trauma this season. When he and Arizona visited the Chicago White Sox earlier this season, a fan taunted him about his late mother. While the White Sox turned around quickly and apologized for what happened, the damage was done. Luckily for Marte, his Diamondbacks teammates rallied around him and helped him through his struggles.

Marte now has to deal with tracking down the items stolen from him. The investigation into the robbery is still in its early stages. However, it adds even more drama into his 2025 season.