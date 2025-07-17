Amid a busy offseason for his team, New York Knicks guard Josh Hart underwent a procedure for his finger injury and almost ignored his new head coach, Mike Brown. After going under the knife for an injury he sustained during the playoffs, Hart admitted to not picking up his phone when the name “Mike Brown” flashed across his screen. He’d forgotten Brown was taking over Tom Thibodeau’s coaching vacancy.

With a name as common as Brown’s, it’s understandable why it didn’t stick with Hart when he received the call. Fortunately, Hart did eventually accept the call, as he explained, per Roommates Show with teammate Jalen Brunson.

“We were actually all at dinner. I was with the family and everybody, and we’re all at dinner, and I see a phone [call], you know that Apple now has like a little ID joint. So I get the number calling,” Hart said. “I’m like, ‘Who the hell is Michael Brown? I don’t know no Michael Brown, bro. I ain’t picking this up.’ And then Matt just sitting there like, ‘Is that your new coach?’ I’m like, ‘Oh, hell. Uh, hello. Hey, what’s up? Hey, how you doing?’

“Yeah, I was about to let that one go to voicemail, but yeah. No, we connected,” Knicks' Josh Hart concluded.

After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years, the Knicks front office is confident that Brown can guide its team to the next level. New York also signed free agent big man Guerschon Yabusele and veteran guard Jordan Clarkson. Plus, the Knicks have reportedly expressed interest in trading for Marcus Smart, the Washington Wizards’ 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, which would undoubtedly bolster their defensive identity.

Mike Brown hints at winning formula for Knicks, Jalen Brunson

Knicks head coach Mike Brown looks on during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden
John Jones-Imagn Images

Knicks head coach Mike Brown believes he has the ideal point guard in All-Star Jalen Brunson to run his offense. While hinting at his fast-paced style of play, Brown looks forward to the versatility that Brunson brings as the head of attack. The veteran head coach didn’t hold back during his introductory press conference.

“Everyone knows I like to play fast,” Brown said in the press conference. “To have a guy like Jalen out there gives you the versatility to play all different kinds of ways, which is what it’s gonna take to win games.”

After two seasons with the Kings, Brown will begin his tenure with the Knicks, which is his fifth head coaching job in the NBA.

