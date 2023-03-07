Joe Mixon’s neighbor claims shots fired at teens from RB’s house

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is involved in another legal investigation, this time reportedly involving teenagers playing with “NERF” guns outside his home in Cincinnati. After it was revealed that the star running back was a person of interest during an ongoing investigation late on Monday night, more information was made available on Tuesday.

“Neighbor of Joe Mixon says shots were fired at high school teens who were playing a game of ‘NERF wars’ outside a home next door to where Mixon lives and that the shots came from his house,” wrote FOX19’s Mike Schell on Tuesday. “Unclear who fired the gun.”

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies entered Mixon’s home early on Tuesday morning for five hours, responding to a ‘shots fired’ call that left a juvenile injured in Anderson Township, according to Fox19.

A neighboring home is the same listed as Joe Mixon’s home address in a warrant for his arrest issued earlier this year on charges that were later dropped. The property has not changed hands since then, per Fox19.

Police could be seen banging on Mixon’s door and loudly identifying themselves as sheriff’s deputies.

Joe Mixon’s home still has Sheriff’s deputies out front, the side, & the backyard. Around 11:30p.m. Deputies banged on his front door saying “Sheriff’s Department. Come out.” Crime scene tape was extended across the driveway then too. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Tk6R90mlWb — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) March 7, 2023

Crime scene tape was taken down at approximately 3:20 a.m. ET, and deputies left without making an arrest.

It’s been a difficult offseason to say the least for Bengals’ Joe Mixon, after he faced an aggravating menacing charge in February; the case was later dropped.

Mixon hasn’t commented on the situation, but his sister Shalonda denied the 26-year-olds involvement in the shooting, according to Mike Dardis of WLWT.