Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was shockingly hit with an arrest warrant for one count of aggravated menacing. However, shortly after, the case against Mixon has now seen a shocking twist.

The city of Cincinnati has requested to drop all charges against Mixon, via Newsradio 700 WLW in Cincinnati. Judge Curt Kissinger, the presiding judge in Mixon’s case, agreed to drop the charges once he was sure the victim in the case had been notified. Those regulations have been met and Mixon’s case has officially been dropped, via Karin Johnson WLWT.

Joe Mixon is accused of pointing a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati. The alleged incident took place just one day before the Bengals defeated the Bills in the Divisional Round. While pointing the gun, Mixon allegedly shouted, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police can’t get me.”

There has yet to be information revealed why Cincinnati wanted the charges to be dropped. Mixon’s agent indicated that he felt the police were too quick to hand off an arrest warrant. The Bengals on the other hand have acknowledged Mixon’s arrest warrant but have yet to comment further.

It is a strange turn of events after what the worrisome incident Mixon was originally accused of. The Bengals will hope that Mixon can move past this legal issue and have a clean rest of the offseason. Mixon – who entered the NFL with off-field issues – is getting dangerously close to exiting the league because of them.