After securing a massive win over the New York Giants in commanding fashion in Week 7, dominating the game via a strong showing by Saquon Barkley, the Philadelphia Eagles have a completely different challenge in Week 8, when they take the show on the road to face off against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sitting at a weird spot at 3-4, the Bengals' defense has been well below average, but they have remained plucky thanks to their offense, with Burrow averaging 251 yards per game while throwing the fourth-most touchdowns in the NFL.

A tough ask for any defense, especially one like the Eagles', who have been very up-and-down so far this season? Maybe yes, maybe no, but Nick Siriani isn't taking Burrow for granted, as he told reporters ahead of the game.

“He’s obviously a really good player who’s done it at a high level for a very long time. Thinking back on that team that he had in college – he still has one of the guys that he was throwing to in college – and just how fun that was to watch,” Sirianni told reporters.

“He just plays at a high level each and every year, and this is a really good offense. A lot of respect for this offense with the weapons they have, and then obviously [Bengals QB] Joe Burrow.”

On one hand, good on Sirianni for acknowledging that Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and that he is running the Bengals' offense very well. But do remember that Burrow doesn't do it alone, as he has a pair of elite wide receivers who make his life a whole lot easier when they are both on the field. Fortunately, Sirianni hasn't forgotten about them either, as he told reporters as well.

Joe Burrow isn't the only Bengals player Nick Sirianni respects

Turning his attention from the Bengals' quarterback to the receivers catching his passes, Sirianni again praised the collection of talent Duke Tobin has assembled, even if he remains partial to the Eagles' 1-2 punch at wide receiver.

“Yeah, both big time. A ton of respect for [Bengals WR] Tee Higgins and [Bengals WR] Ja’Marr Chase. I think the kid from Princeton [Bengals WR Andrei Iosivas] is doing well, too. And I obviously wouldn’t want anyone else but our guys with DeVonta and A.J.,” Sirianni noted.

“Again, it will be fun for fans to watch the combination of all those playmakers on the field. I know you want me to rank them. I’m not going to rank them. But a ton of respect for both. Love the guys that we have and a lot of respect over there for how they have done it, and how they have done it for many years.”

Through seven games – five appearances by Higgins, seven from Chase – the Bengals' dynamic duo have combined for 961 yards and nine touchdowns, which is 336 more than the 625 yards and five touchdowns Brown and Smith have put up. Then again, when you consider Brown and Smith have only appeared in eight combined games versus 13 for the Bengals duo, the stats really are similar. Throw that together, and Week 8 has all the makings of a classic passer's duel.