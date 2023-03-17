Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Cincinnati Bengals made a major free agent move when they signed Orlando Brown Jr. As Brown gets ready to join the Bengals, quarterback Joe Burrow seems amped up to have a reigning Super Bowl champion blocking for him in Cincinnati.

The Bengals signed Brown to a four-year, $64 million contract. After the signing, Brown immediately linked up with his new teammate in Burrow. Over a meal of cheeseburgers, Burrow expressed his excitement to be joining forces with Burrow, via Ben Baby of ESPN.

“He’s fired up like I was,” Brown said of Burrow. “You can tell right away why he’s had the success he’s had.”

Burrow and Brown were connected over much more than just cheeseburgers. Brown is joining the Bengals after winning a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. After spending time with Burrow, Brown could tell that Burrow is looking to be exactly in his position, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

“He’s not in it for the accolades,” Brown said. “He wants Super Bowls. I’m in it for the same reason.”

Orlando Brown Jr. has been in the NFL since 2018. He has made the Pro Bowl four straight times since his sophomore season in 2019. Over his 81 games played in the league, Brown has allowed just seven total sacks.

Joe Burrow was sacked 41 times during the regular season, sixth-most in the NFL. Cincinnati’s offensive line issues were only highlighted by injuries throughout the postseason. The Bengals knew that they would need more protection for Burrow up front as they look to bring a title to Cincinnati. Burrow seems happy that they beefed up their o-line with Brown.