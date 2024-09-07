The Cincinnati Bengals and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase have engaged in extensive contract talks this offseason, and the two side haven't worked out an agreement. It seems there may be some light at the end of the tunnel. The team is rumored to have nearly completed extension negotiations with Chase, per ESPN.

The team is behind the deadline they and Chase wanted to work out an agreement. The wide receiver hoped to have an extension finalized by Friday, but it didn't work out. Cincinnati plays the New England Patriots Sunday in Week 1 NFL action. It remains to be seen if Chase will play in that contest.

Ja'Marr Chase has missed substantial time this offseason for Bengals

Bengals fans are desperate to see this contract extension issue finalized. The Bengals are the only AFC North team that missed the 2023 playoffs, and fans want their team to be back in the postseason for 2024. Chase is certainly an important component in the team's offense, and needed to help the team reach the playoffs once again. He's practiced with the team in recent days.

Chase finished the 2023 season with 100 receptions for 1,216 yards, and seven touchdowns. He has posted 1,000 yard receiving seasons in each year he's played in the NFL. In three seasons, Chase has racked up 3,717 receiving yards with 29 touchdowns. He was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021. He's lit the world on fire for Cincinnati.

The team has not had Chase's services this NFL preseason, or throughout training camp. Chase sat out to work with the team on a contract extension. It was a bit unusual for Chase to make the move, since contract extensions usually come one year before a player can become a free agent. The receiver has two years left on his rookie contract. The extension talks extended far longer than what either side wanted, but they certainly appear now to be close to done. Chase held his ground throughout the situation, hoping to get a deal that would make him the highest-paid wide receiver in professional football. It remains to be seen if that will happen.

The Bengals enter 2024 with high expectations. Quarterback Joe Burrow is healthy, after sitting out an extended period of 2023 with a ligament tear in his wrist. Burrow led the squad to a Super Bowl appearance in 2021, and fans want to see him do it again.

The Bengals and Patriots battle on Sunday at 1:00 Eastern. Bengals fans certainly hope that Chase is there suiting up and playing for his team.