After the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Cleveland Browns 21-14 in Week 7, they improved to 3-4 nearly halfway through the 2024 NFL season. Before November 5's trade deadline, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was mentioned in trade rumors. However, his name popped up on Cincinnati's latest injury report, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Higgins is considered questionable for Week 8's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“A new addition to the Bengals injury report: WR Tee Higgins suffered a quad injury and is questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Eagles.”

Higgins is the only name on Cincinnati's latest injury report. He was limited in practice on Friday.

Tee Higgins labeled as Bengals trade candidate before deadline

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has attracted interest from different teams ahead of the NFL's trade deadline. However, while the Bengals remain in the AFC playoff picture, the desire to ship him off to another team wanes, according to ESPN's insider Jeremy Fowler.

“Teams have had interest in Tee Higgins, but with Cincy still a playoff contender, shipping him out is questionable,”

It's challenging to gauge the playoff implications of a potential Bengals loss in Week 8, which would affect the likelihood of making the playoffs. It's still too early to say.

Fellow ESPN writer Ben Baby offered his perspective on the Bengals' Higgins situation.

“The Bengals haven't been able to sign Higgins during each of the past two off-seasons and put the franchise tag on him for 2024,” Baby writes. “After sitting out the first two games of the season because of a hamstring injury, he now has 341 receiving yards, three touchdowns, and zero drops on 44 targets.

“Cincinnati can't afford to pay him and Ja'Marr Chase, so it makes sense to get something of value for Higgins if the Bengals aren't going to be a championship contender this season,” Baby concluded.

The Bengals could be combing through offers between now and November 5's NFL trade deadline.