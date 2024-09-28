The Cincinnati Bengals find themselves staring at an 0-3 record after entering the season with hopes that two years removed from a Super Bowl appearance, they'd be able to get back there for the fourth time in franchise history. While the history of 0-3 teams suggests that the Bengals don't have much hope, there's enough talent on the offensive side of the ball that you could talk yourself into the idea if you tried.

The problem is, the Bengals offseason has been marred by coaching departures, injury concerns, a drastic change to Joe Burrow's hair, and a roller coaster ride of an offseason for wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Higgins made his 2024 season debut last Monday night against the Washington Commanders in unspectacular fashion, and will look to find his form this Sunday as the Bengals host the 1-3 Panthers. But before fantasy football managers bank on a Tee Higgins bounce back game, they should take into consideration what Higgins himself is saying about his fantasy stock.

Now before any fantasy football managers panic too much, this could be read two different ways:

In the midst of an 0-3 start, Tee Higgins remains fed up with the Bengals after a tumultuous offseason that included a franchise tag and a trade request. Tee Higgins doesn't have time for the B.S. of a random fan whose fantasy football team means nothing to him.

What fantasy managers should be more concerned about than what Tee Higgins is saying is his potential role within the Bengals offense as he works off the rust while returning from a hamstring injury that kept him out of Cincinnati's first two games of the season. Higgins was targeted just six times last Monday night, hauling in three receptions for 39 yards.

Bengals aim for first win of 2024 vs. Andy Dalton, Panthers

After giving the Carolina Panthers a necessary shot in the arm last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, veteran QB and former Cincinnati Bengal Andy Dalton now looks to bring the Panthers record to 2-2 at the expense of his former team.

Despite the loss last Monday night, Bengals fans can be encouraged by the fact that week after week, a Joe Burrow-led offense has looked more competent and more explosive. Against a Panthers defense that gave up 47 points in Week 1 to the New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati should be able to feast on Sunday afternoon, whether Tee Higgins is worth a fantasy start or not.