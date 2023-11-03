The Cincinnati Bengals may have some trouble in the secondary after the latest injury update on Tycen Anderson is released.

The Cincinnati Bengals have had a roller coaster of a season so far and the defense could be in trouble for the next several weeks. Mainly due to losing a major depth piece in the secondary.

Rookie cornerback Tycen Anderson has officially been placed on the IR with a knee injury, per Pro Football Talk. This is the second year in a row that he has struggled with some kind of injury.

“Defensive back Tycen Anderson has been placed on the injured reserve. He has not practiced at all this week due to a knee injury. It is the second straight year that Anderson has landed on the list. The 2022 fifth-round pick missed his entire rookie season after hurting his hamstring.”

It's not an ideal situation for the Bengals or Anderson, as the beginning of his career has been a bumpy ride. So far this season, he's played in all seven games. He's recorded eight total tackles while playing on special teams.

With that said, the Bengals will be without a crucial part of their special teams unit for their Week 9 game against the Buffalo Bills. Tycen Anderson will be out with injury for at least four weeks. Hopefully, it'll be long enough for him to heal and bounce back to help Cincinnati make a playoff push.

As of this publishing, the Bengals have not signed anyone off the practice squad or free agency as of yet. So, they currently have an open roster spot available. They'll likely have that filled before the start of the game on Sunday.