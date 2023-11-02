Cincinnati Bengals legend Chad Ochocinco agrees to pay the fine if Ja'Marr Chase copies his iconic touchdown celebration

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is looking to emulate another great Cincy wideout this weekend in Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. If Chase scores a touchdown this weekend on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills, he plans to copy one of Ochocinco's iconic touchdown celebrations by grabbing the camera. However, he had one request from Ochocinco himself before doing so.

“Chad, if I score a touchdown and grab the camera like you did, I need you to pay for the fine for me. That's my only ask,” via Kelsey Conway.

Ochocinco replied on X. “Say less I’ll pay the fine.”

Johnson is responsible for some of the most iconic touchdown celebrations in NFL history. Along with grabbing the camera, he infamously put on a Hall of Fame gold jacket, “proposed” to a cheerleader, performed CPR on a football, and did the Irish River dance.

Aside from his celebrations, following in Johnson's footsteps through his play would be great for Chase and the Bengals. Ochocinco is still the Bengals franchise record-holder in career receptions, yards, touchdowns and 100-yard games after putting up 751 catches for 10,783 yards and 66 touchdowns as a Bengal.

If there's any Benfal with a chance at catching those marks down the road, it would be Chase. In two and a half seasons, Chase already has 228 receptions for 3,157 yards and 26 touchdowns. This season, he has 60 receptions for 656 yards and four touchdowns and is coming off a 10 reception, 100-yard and one touchdown game versus the San Francisco 49ers. Most importantly, he celebrated like Ochocinco after the touchdown by throwing a backflip.