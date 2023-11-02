Boyd said that some Bills players blamed the weather for their 27-10 playoff loss to the Bengals at home in January.

It's been nine months since the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs, ending Buffalo's season. Yet that game still has a direct impact on the Week 9 contest between both teams to be played this Sunday night.

Bengals wide reciever Tyler Boyd said that some Bills players blamed the weather for their 27-10 loss at home. The snowy environment didn’t seem to have the same impact on the Bengals as it did the Bills as Cincy made things look like a walk in the park.

Boyd re-introduced that narrative into the fold on Thursday before Sunday's game between two of the AFC's best.

“When we won the playoff game a couple of their players said if it wasn’t snowing they would’ve won. We here now,” Boyd said, via Jay Morrison.

Sunday's weather in Cincinnati is looking perfect for a night game in the fall so no excuses involving mother nature will be tolerated. There will be no rain and virtually no wind.

Boyd is feeling himself after scoring in consecutive games for the first time this season. He has at least five receptions in four of his seven games, but has yet to top 52 yards in a game after averaging 58.5 yards per game over the last five seasons with the Bengals.

The Bengals haven’t lost in over a month and will be very confident heading into this game. The Bills will have revenge on their minds and want to back up their words the playoff loss, if they were said. It all makes for great theater and should make a for quite the football game.