The Cincinnati Bengals have answered the question regarding Tee Higgins' immediate future. Recently, the Bengals decided to use the franchise tag on the talented wide receiver. After the move was made official, head coach Zac Taylor released a statement on bringing back Higgins, per the Bengals official website:
“Tee has done an outstanding job for us since we drafted him in 2020. I'm glad that he'll continue to be a big part of our offense and our team.”
The Bengals finding a way to keep the Ja'Marr Chase-Tee Higgins wide receiver duo was a big priority this offseason. As of now, they are able to do that and could begin to work on a long-term contract extension for Higgins.
On the other hand, some discussions have circulated about the Bengals potentially trading Higgins if a long-term deal isn't able to be worked out, so it will be interesting to see how things develop on the contract front.
Higgins was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson and has been nothing but consistent for the Bengals. He caught 67 passes in his rookie season and then had 74 receptions each in 2021 and 2022, posting 1,000-plus yard seasons in both of those years. In 2023, he played just 12 games and had 42 catches for 656 yards and five scores as the Bengals had some offense issues with Joe Burrow getting hurt.
Still, keeping Tee Higgins in town is a big step for the Bengals, and if they can work out a long-term deal, it will be even bigger.