Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson inspired a considerable amount of optimism after arriving in town, but few people expected the squad to be vying for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. He has already revived the franchise, but with questions surrounding the playoff picture, nobody should be content with just a postseason berth. This is a golden opportunity to contend for a championship, but in order to maximize it, the Bears will have to defeat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. And in order to do that, they may need a healthy supply of pass-catchers. The latest injury news offers fans clarity on two young wide receivers.

Rome Odunze will remain out with a stress fracture in his foot, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, marking the fourth game in a row he will miss. Rookie Luther Burden III will return from an ankle injury after practicing in full on Friday. Caleb Williams managed to pull off some stellar overtime heroics against the Green Bay Packers last Saturday, but having another viable WR at his disposal could prove mighty beneficial inside boisterous Levi's Stadium.

Chicago found ways to win ugly early in the season, then it started passing the eye test at the end of November, and now, it has a chance to secure a prime-time victory on the road versus a squad that is also hunting the conference's top seed. The Bears have pushed through a number of obstacles in 2025, and regardless of the outcome, they have grown after each one of them.

The team has reached the point of the campaign where it must apply those experiences and lessons to the most crucial portion of the schedule. Burden is undergoing his own evolution, as he continues to acclimate himself to the NFL. The second-round draft pick has 36 receptions for 479 yards and one touchdown in 13 games. He posted a season-high six catches versus the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 14 and should be eager to pick up where he left off when the Bears face the 49ers.

Hopefully, another week of rest will draw Odunze closer to the gridiron. He will look on as Chicago strives for its 12th win of the season, a mark the franchise has not cleared since 2018-19.