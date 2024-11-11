The Cincinnati Bengals are still fighting to keep their season alive, but they're still dealing with injuries to some key players on offense. Tee Higgins and Orlando Brown haven't played in the past few weeks, and their availability looks up in the air heading into Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Bengals' reporter Kelsey Conway.

“Zac Taylor mum on the details about if Orlando Brown Jr. and Tee Higgins will practice this week. He did say they both participated in the walkthrough today though,” Conway tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Brown has missed the last two games with a knee/fibula injury, and Higgins has missed the last three games with a quad injury. Taylor noted that Higgins is day-to-day with his injury, so there's a chance that he will suit up after missing the past few games.

The Bengals came close to beating the Ravens on Thursday Night Football without both players, but if they want to make a run toward the end of the season, they need to be fully healthy.

Bengals' season on the line with several injuries

Ahead of their matchup against the Ravens in Week 10, Tee Higgins' availability looked bleak, and now the Bengals' chances of making the playoffs are getting slim as well, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

“After the Ravens, the Bengals will play the Chargers and Steelers — two other teams that Cincinnati is chasing in the standings. If the Bengals can go 2-1 or 3-0 in this stretch, they will be in position to make a run at the playoffs,” Graziano wrote. “If they can't, it's going to be very tough to fight their way back into the race.”

Higgins has been hurt for most of the season and missed the first two games with a hamstring injury. When Higgins has been healthy, things have gone well for him and the Bengals' offense, as he's scored three touchdowns.

For Orlando Brown Jr., the offensive tackle is much needed, and Joe Burrow will need to stay clean if the Bengals want any chance of making it to the postseason. One of the reasons for their previous disappointing previous seasons is because of the health of Burrow.

If the Bengals can get Higgins and Brown back, that would help them a lot as they still have some hope left for their season. It doesn't get any easier for them, but they have the pieces on the team to make a run.