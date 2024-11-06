As the Cincinnati Bengals are trying to keep their season alive, one of their key wide receivers may not be available Week 10. Tee Higgins has missed the last two games with a quad injury, and there's a good chance that he'll miss his third game in a row, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

“It does not appear likely the Bengals will have injured wide receiver Tee Higgins back for Thursday night's game against the Ravens, which kicks off a vital three-game stretch that likely will determine Cincinnati's season,” Graziano said. “After the Ravens, the Bengals will play the Chargers and Steelers — two other teams that Cincinnati is chasing in the standings. If the Bengals can go 2-1 or 3-0 in this stretch, they will be in position to make a run at the playoffs. If they can't, it's going to be very tough to fight their way back into the race.”

Higgins has had an injury-riddled season, as he missed the first two games with a hamstring issue. When he's played, he's been super effective, catching 29 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns. Earlier this week he didn't practice but was seen wearing a practice jersey and sneakers while throwing a ball back and forth.

As of now, if Higgins isn't able to go, then Ja'Marr Chase will have to continue to carry the load while other receivers step up in his absence.

The Bengals are trying to keep their season alive

The Bengals got a big win in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and they knew it after the game. Joe Burrow had a huge message for the team after the game as they get prepared for Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens.

“We're traveling on Wednesday, today's Sunday,” Burrow said. “Get your f—ing bodies right, get your minds right. It's a big one on Thursday.”

Head coach Zac Taylor had a big message for the team as well.

“Kind of a long week, right? Coming off a loss like last week. You guys responded the right way,” Taylor said. “Defense, after that first drive, you guys bunkered up man. You shut them down for the rest of the game. That allowed the offense to play aggressive, put points on the board, get a three-score lead. Then we found a way to close it out in the fourth quarter.”

The Bengals are 4-5 going into Week 10 and getting a win against their division rival would be huge.