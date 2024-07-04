The Chicago Blackhawks seemed content to let their deep prospect pool grow together over the next few years. However, their strategy on July 1st showed they may be ready to start competing sooner rather than later. They signed Tyler Bertuzzi, Teuvo Teravainen, Alec Martinez, TJ Brodie, Laurent Brossoit, Pat Maroon, Craig Smith, and Joey Anderson to contracts on the first day of free agency. The Blackhawks didn't seem like a team that would be pursuing any trade targets, but this new strategy could get them in the market this offseason.

There aren't many holes in the Blackhawks' roster. They have 14 forwards under contract at the NHL level, which doesn't include Frank Nazar, who made his debut last season and will likely get a chance to make the team. They also have six defensemen who will likely start the year under contract: Seth Jones, Alex Vlasic, Connor Murphy, Alec Martinez, TJ Brodie, and Kevin Korchinski.

The Blackhawks do have $6.6 million in cap space to make a move to improve their forward group. There are some question marks amongst that group, as you could always find an upgrade for some of the players they have under contract. However, they have a top-six that could compete with most of the teams in the Western Conference.

The Blackhawks also put their goaltending hopes in Petr Mrazek and Laurent Brossoit. Mrazek's backup, Arvid Soderblom, was one of the worst goaltenders in the league last season, so Brossoit is an upgrade. However, they could've targeted a more seasoned starter in a trade instead of settling with Brossoit.

Nevertheless, here are some possible trade targets for the Blackhawks in the 2024 NHL offseason.

Martin Necas is on everyone's radars

Martin Necas could find himself linked to every team in the NHL before this offseason is over. There seems to be a mutual interest between Necas and the Hurricanes to get a deal done, but that doesn't mean they'll rush into it. The Hurricanes will want a proven star in return for Necas, but the Blackhawks don't have many of those players. The players they do have, they aren't eager to trade away. One player that could pique Carolina's interest is Taylor Hall, who is coming off an MCL injury but would give the Hurricanes some scoring punch and speed down the wing.

Necas had a career year in 2022-23, recording 71 points in 82 games. He regressed to 53 points in 77 games last season, but a spot on Connor Bedard's wing could put him on the path to breaking his career year record. Necas would be a flexible player for the Blackhawks, as the Hurricanes drafted him as a center but have played him at wing for most of his career. He could help Bedard with some of his deficiencies in the middle as he grows into a complete player.

Necas would also reunite with Teuvo Teravainen, with who he shared success in Carolina. Three natural centers on one line would be a strange fit, but Bedard, Necas, and Teravainen could be a good line.

Yaroslav Askarov would be a great fit

The Blackhawks have plenty of young depth in their organization. Their forwards have Connor Bedard, Lukas Reichel, Frank Nazar, Oliver Moore, Marek Vanacker, and Sacha Boisvert. Their defense could be even better, with Alex Vlasic, Kevin Korchinski, Nolan Allen, Ethan Del Mastro, Wyatt Kaiser, and new draft pick Artyom Levshunov. The one thing the Blackhawks lack is goaltending, and Yaroslav Askarov would be the perfect addition.

The expectation was for the Nashville Predators to call Askarov to the NHL and possibly trade their starter, Juuse Saros. However, they cemented their belief in Saros by signing him to a long-term contract extension. Then, they signed Scott Wedgewood to be his backup. There is no clear path for Askarov to become a full-time NHLer, so it may be time for the Predators to recoup some assets for him.

Chicago has plenty of young talent to send Nashville's way. Could the Predators, a team searching for some young talent, consider a swap where they get one of the Blackhawks' young players who may struggle to get ice time? The Predators may want a more proven player for Askarov, but they've put themselves in a bad spot, as they no longer need him.

The Blackhawks would complete their young core if they could pry Askarov away from Nashville. They'll have a 22-year-old goalie to grow alongside Bedard, Levshunov, Nazar, and Korchinski.

The Blackhawks don't need a goaltender for the next two years, but targeting Askarov and Necas in a trade this offseason would accelerate their rebuild rapidly.