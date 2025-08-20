The New York Knicks have spent the offseason retooling a roster already built to contend in the Eastern Conference, but talk of adding former All-Star Ben Simmons is not gaining traction. Knicks insider Ian Begley addressed speculation that Simmons could fill New York’s final roster spot. However, according to Begley, while there has been reported interest, the idea of Simmons landing in Madison Square Garden seems unlikely.

“Logic tells me to take the field because there are so many different variables here for the Knicks,” Begley said. “They have interest, other teams have interest, and they have one spot unless they make a trade to open up another. So it seems to me you are looking at Landry Shamet or a Ben Simmons-type player. That is why I would probably take the field. Are the Knicks the favorite? I do not think so.”

That sentiment matters. Simmons, once the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, was expected to be one of the NBA’s most dynamic two-way stars. He made three All-Star teams in Philadelphia but has since struggled with injuries and diminished confidence. After short stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers, Simmons enters free agency in search of a new opportunity.

The Knicks might want a more reliable contributor

The Knicks, meanwhile, have their sights set on more reliable contributors. They bolstered their depth with Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, while also hiring Mike Brown as head coach. With Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns leading the way, New York looks positioned for another deep playoff push.

Adding Simmons at a veteran minimum could seem like a low-risk gamble. But Begley’s assessment makes clear that New York is prioritizing certainty. The Knicks’ remaining roster spot could instead go to a proven shooter like Shamet or a developmental rookie.

While Simmons remains a name that sparks intrigue, the Knicks appear focused on strengthening their core with players who fit more seamlessly into Brown’s system. For now, Begley’s words signal that Simmons in New York is more speculation than reality.