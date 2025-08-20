The New York Yankees have made MLB history in stunning fashion. For the third time this season, the Yankees, powered by Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton, and Jose Caballero, pulled off an extraordinary home run performance that has never been seen before. In their latest explosive outing, the Yankees showcased their power once again, adding another chapter to a remarkable 2025 campaign.

In MLB history, there have only been three games where a team hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the first inning. They also launched four or more homers through two innings, belted five or more off the opposing starter, and finished with six or more in the same game. All three instances belong to the Yankees, on March 29, April 29, and again Tuesday night. This record-setting run highlights their dominance at the plate and sets a standard no other franchise has matched.

Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Bellinger, and Jose Caballero have been at the heart of the surge. On Tuesday, the trio combined for another rare milestone. They became just the second set of Yankees teammates ever to each hit multiple home runs in the same game. The only other time came on May 30, 1961, when Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris, and Bill Skowron achieved the feat.

Stanton’s raw power continues to energize the lineup, with his towering drives setting the tone early in games. Bellinger’s balanced approach has delivered clutch hits while maintaining consistency. Caballero, who joined the Yankees at the trade deadline, has quickly emerged as a surprising contributor, adding unexpected pop from the lower part of the order.

The Yankees’ relentless home run pace has transformed them into one of the most feared offenses in baseball. Opposing pitchers have struggled to contain their deep and versatile lineup. If this trend continues, the Yankees could set multiple franchise and league records before the season ends. For fans, every game now carries the possibility of witnessing history.