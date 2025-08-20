The Tennessee Titans have big aspirations ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Titans fans are confident that QB Cam Ward is the real deal. If Tennessee can get some solid play from their defense, they could make some noise in the AFC South this year. Thankfully, the Titans got some positive injury news just weeks before the regular season.

The Titans have activated cornerback L'Jarius Sneed from the PUP list. That means he passed his physical and will participate in Wednesday's practice, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sneed's 2024 season ended prematurely when he suffered a quad injury in Week 6. He was placed on injured reserve and did not play against for the rest of the season.

According to the team website, Sneed had a knee clean-up procedure done in May “which set him back a bit” per GM Mike Borgonzi.

Sneed has made some good progress over the last few weeks. Now the Titans are comfortable enough to move him closer to playing with no limits.

Rapoport did note that Sneed will only participate in a limited capacity on Wednesday.

Still, this is great news for a Titans teams that desperately needs its star cornerback on the field.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan gave a murky answer on Tuesday when asked about Sneed's availability for Week 1.

“We'll see,” Callahan said. “I don't have any definitive timelines that I can pin that to. We're going to find out. A lot of that, even the return to practice part, as you've seen with veterans that we've had in with Quandre (Diggs) and now Lloyd (Cushenberry III) working back in, there's a health standpoint where you're able to return to practice and then there's the actual playing of football and the shape that you have to be in to go participate in a 70-play NFL game.”

Tennessee will be excited to get Sneed back on the practice field ASAP. Regardless of when he makes his debut, he'll need to get into a groove with his teammates first.

Next up for the Titans is their preseason finale against the Vikings on Friday.