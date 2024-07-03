It was a whirlwind of literal historic proportions yesterday, as the NHL free agency period began officially at noon. By the end of the day, over a billion dollars worth of contracts had been signed, the most in League history. Several notable names have new destinations, while other teams are still looking to pick up any still-available pieces.

But as there always have been, there were clear winners that separated themselves from the rest of the pack concerning the volume of additions of varying consequence. Which teams can say they truly seized July 1 by the horns on the first day of the NHL free agency period?

Day 1 NHL Free Agency Winner No. 1: The Nashville Predators

It's a true Hockey-TONK in Music City after one of the most historic days in the organization's history. They'd already locked up one of the key cornerstones in goaltender Juuse Saros, who agreed to a hefty contract extension to keep him with the Predators for the next eight seasons. But general manager Barry Trotz was only just getting started.

Future Hall of Fame forward and longtime Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos got the deal he was looking for in the NHL free agency after being unable to come to terms with his former club, inking a four-year, $32 million deal that pays him $8 million per season. Despite being on the wrong side of 30 years of age, Stamkos had no problem producing in 2023-24, enjoying yet another 40-goal campaign and bringing his career total to 555.

As if that weren't enough, the Predators also lured former Vegas Golden Knights Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchessault with a five-year contract, paying him $5.5 million a season. He enjoyed a career-best 42 goals last season for Vegas, with whom he was known as one of the original “misfits” from their introduction into the NHL in 2017. The additions of Stamkos and Marchessault will complement Nashville's forward group which already includes scoring threat Filip Forsberg and 2019 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Ryan O'Reilly.

Trotz continued his shopping spree, inking defenseman Brady Skei to a seven-year, $49 million deal. He's been one of the most steady blue-liners for the Carolina Hurricanes for the last several seasons and is now part of a defensive corps that includes former Norris Trophy winner Roman Josi.

It was a whopping $108.5 million spent on three players that the franchise, whose only appearance in the Stanley Cup Final occurred in 2017, is hoping will keep them in contention for multiple championships for years to come.

Day 1 Free Agency Winner No. 2: The Chicago Blackhawks

As all dynasties that come to an end must experience, the Chicago Blackhawks have gone through several lean years since they last qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs as part of the “bubble” in 2020. Gone are former franchise cornerstones Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane, while 2023 No. 1 overall Draft selection Connor Bedard is now the top talent.

While Bedard earned himself the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie forward for 2023-24 as expected, he couldn't help his team to anywhere near contention for a postseason spot. But after a busy day from GM Kyle Davidson, Bedard has plenty of additional help.

The first new face to arrive in town was gritty forward Tyler Bertuzzi, who agreed to a four-year contract to join his fourth Original Six team. Last year with the Toronto Maple Leafs, he scored 21 goals with 22 assists and also added four points in seven postseason games. Davidson was next able to lure 2015 Stanley Cup champion Tuevo Teravainen back to town with a three-year deal, while veteran two-time Stanley Cup champion defenseman Alec Martinez arrived with a one-year deal.

Even more championship experience was added after veteran Pat Maroon agreed to a one-year contract in NHL free agency, while the blue line was shored up with the addition of former Maple Leafs defenseman T.J. Brodie. Finally, steady goaltender Laurent Brossoit was inked to a new deal, and he'll give Petr Mrazek some healthy competition for the starter's role.

Whether or not the Blackhawks will be able to realistically challenge for the postseason in 2024-25 remains to be seen, but they're undoubtedly in a far better position to do so thanks to the numerous reinforcements.

Day 1 Free Agency Winner No. 2: The Edmonton Oilers

The sting of losing in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final will linger for the foreseeable future, but the good news in Edmonton is that they're set up to contend to get back to the championship round for years to come thanks to the all-world duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, along with Zach Hyman after his breakout performance of 54 goals last season.

And while they did lose forwards Warren Foegele and Sam Carrick to NHL free agency, the Oilers quickly made additions that helped offset those departures. Former Los Angeles Kings forward Viktor Arvidsson arrives in town with a two-year contract that carries an affordable AAV of $4 million. Playing on a high-tempo offense like Edmonton's should help him rediscover the scoring touch that helped him reach the 30-goal plateau twice previously in his career.

Additionally, the Oilers secured the services of former Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner, who agreed to a one-year “prove it” style contract. While Skinner's production in 2023-24 dipped a bit, he's still only one season removed from a 35-goal and 47-assist performance on a poor Sabres squad.

It's also worth noting that Edmonton was able to secure new deals for veterans Corey Perry and Adam Henrique, while also re-signing Connor Brown and Mattias Janmark.