The latest on Patrick Kane.

Detroit Red Wings star Patrick Kane could return to action sooner than later amid a lower-body injury.

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde offered an optimistic update on Kane, who has missed the last three Detroit games due to an injury he sustained in a recent home game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“I think he'll probably get on the ice sometime this week,” Lalonde said (h/t NHL.com). “I'm hoping to have him before the break; if not, I'm comfortable we'll have him after the break.”

Kane was only able to see 1:07 of ice time in the Maple Leafs game before leaving. Lalonde later said that the injury did not seem to be an aggravation of a hip injury that Kane had to address in the offseason via surgery, which was viewed as a good sign. Hopefully for Kane and the Red Wings, he will be able to get back to work the soonest time possible, as Detroit looks to sustain its current solid form.

Red Wings in good form amid Patrick Kane's injury

The Red Wings have won four of their last five games, including the 4-2 victory over the said Maple Leafs matchup. They are also coming off a 2-1 win at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. Detroit is taking on the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night to kick off a five-game homestand.

On the season, the 35-year-old Kane, who inked a one-year deal worth $2.75 million with the Red Wings last November, has 16 points (seven goals and nine assists) in 19 games.