Jordan Eberle led the Kraken to victory on Sunday.

The Seattle Kraken emerged victorious over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night. Wins always instill confidence in a team. However, they may be even more excited about the performance of veteran forward Jordan Eberle. Eberle scored twice and added an assist in Sunday night's victory.

The veteran Kraken forward has played well in the month of January. His two goals give him five goals on the month, which accounts for over half of his total on the season so far. After the game, Eberle spoke more about the rough nature of his season to this point.

“I’ve been in this league long enough and you’re going to have ebbs and flows — that’s just how it works,” Eberle said, via The Seattle Times. “You’re going to be hot the one day and you’re going to be cold the next. You just try and be as consistent as you can and consistently create chances. And then things tend to even out in the end.”

Kraken reunite Jordan Eberle, Jared McCann

On Sunday night, Seattle reunited Eberle with former linemate Jared McCann. McCann is one of the best players for the Kraken as of now. Last season saw McCann become the first 40-goal scorer in franchise history, in fact.

The two connected against the Blue Jackets, as well. Eberle found McCann in the first period, allowing his linemate to rip home his 20th goal of the season. It was one of three Seattle goals in the opening frame that helped propel them to victory.

“I just try to find him as best I can,” Eberle said of McCann after the game, via The Seattle Times. “He’s obviously got one of the best shots I’ve seen and he can bury it from anywhere.”

The Kraken certainly have to hope there is more to come for Jordan Eberle as the season progresses. Let's see how he performs when Seattle takes the ice once again on Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks.